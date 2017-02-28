Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | Bitter Harvest – A Review

Original Posting At http://pastor-patrick.blogspot.com/2017/02/bitter-harvest-review.html







A Review





The return trip to Winsome, PA, was as fun as my first visit (see A Muddied Murder ) – the land is colorful, the people friendly, and the county deadly.





Megan, a somewhat discouraged lawyer, has inherited the family farm. In order to help it thrive, she has opened a small farm stand near the farm and a small diner in town – both serving home grown vegetables and meats. Now harvest season has arrived and the town is proposing the first ever Oktoberfest to showcase the town’s small businesses. It only takes a couple of murders and one large farm to make a hornet’s nest out of the small community’s plans.





Megan, her family, her farm hands, her chef, Alvaro, and the local veterinarian, Dr. Daniel “Denver” Finn, would work with the Bobby King, the local police chief, to find the motive, culprit , and save Oktoberfest from the trash heap.





Having lived in small towns and having good friends with a local farm stand, I have an appreciation for the environment in which Megan finds herself. Oktoberfest does come off – with only a few hitches along the way. And the nasty schemes of unscrupulous behavior of community members will come to light. This book will hold the interest of the farmer, the small town dweller, and the cozy mystery reader. And though being published in the Spring of 2017, it would serve as wonderful entertainment during the cooler days of Fall.





Thank you Wendy Tyson for another great book.

______________

This review is based on a free electronic copy provided by the publisher for the purpose of creating this review. The opinions expressed are my own.