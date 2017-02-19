Beguine Again | Beguine Again 2017-02-19 03:00:11

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/21919-2/



I’ve been in a space between the now and the not yet for a while now. I find myself wondering when–no, if–it will ever end.

I want to move through the bad feelings and claim the victory of getting through it all. This is called spiritual bypassing. It seems as if we should be able to snap our fingers and end the pain and uncertainty. No such luck.

Be prepared for the primal scream. It will come. It has to. But this, too, will pass.

If you’re standing with someone who is going through a liminal space in their life, encourage them to feel the pain, to let it flow through them, and out. It’s what will help them get out of the way and find their new thing.

If you’re feeling this way, you’re not alone. I pray you find a soft place to land.

My friend Heather Plett explains it much better than I do. http://heatherplett.com/2016/08/holding-liminal-space/

Be blessed.