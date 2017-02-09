Sandpiper's Thoughts | Become the Happy Ending

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/02/become-happy-ending.html



As the Western District Lay Leader, I gave the devotional at a recent workshop. Here it is:

As I thought about this devotional this morning, the word Hope kept moving through my mind – so much so that I became convinced that Hope was what I needed to talk about this morning.

So – and this isn’t how one should write a devotional – but I went to Bible Gateway online, and searched for the word hope in scripture. And I found 202 references to the word hope. That didn’t really amaze me, but what did amaze me was that 15 of those references were in the book of Job. If you think about Job, I imagine he felt hopeless.

If you think about it, many of the people around us feel hopeless. Think about it for a moment. Who around you might feel without hope?

The person addicted to drugs – who feels hopeless to recover?

The parent who watches a child suffer – and feels hopeless to stop the pain?

The friend who watches someone slowly die from Alzheimers?

Have you felt hopeless?

Have you ever attended a church meeting and left feeling hopeless?

But, you are here today, and you come with hope. You come here to learn more about the job you have been called to do – for the work you are about to set about doing is work that is in response to a call from God for you to use your talents and gifts for the work of God’s kingdom.