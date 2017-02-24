JOURNAL | ASH WEDNESDAY

Original Posting At http://johnwinn.squarespace.com/journal/2017/2/23/ash-wednesday.html



One could say that the unnamed woman in the eighth chapter of John was in need of an Ash Wednesday experience. Jesus took a look at the situation and came to the conclusion that those religious leaders, the scribes and Pharisees, needed an Ash Wednesday experience even more! They seemed far too self-righteous to be seriously in search of the truth. They saw Jesus as a potential rival, whose popularity was growing.

They pressed Jesus as to how he would judge her, testing him to see if he would break the Law, which stated she should be stoned. They hoped to bring some charge against him that would discredit and embarrass him. You know what Jesus said to them, “Let the one among you who is without sin cast the first stone.” It was a very dramatic moment.

Not a one of the accusers made a move. In case you missed the point, Paul would later write, “…all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.” In the context in which Jesus found himself, seeing that none of them condemned the woman, Jesus said, “Neither do I condemn you.”

Now Jesus did not say that the woman did nothing wrong. Indeed, Jesus tells the woman, “Go and sin no more.” He sensed, though, that those making the accusation were more interested in diverting examination from themselves than they were in getting at the truth. Ironically, in the same chapter we read, “You shall know the truth and the truth will set you free.”

There are still highly religious groups who see pointing out the sinfulness of people as the main focus of the Bible. They like to shine the bright light of condemnation on S I N as though that will root out the wrong and make all of us better people. They mistakenly think that is what Ash Wednesday is about.

Indeed, in ancient times some people did think that by ripping off their clothes and covering themselves with sackcloth and ashes and other such self-punishment, they could thereby cleanse themselves of sin. Centuries before Jesus, however, the prophet Joel takes a stand against such outlandish and unreasonable behavior by saying “…rend your hearts and not your clothing.” He goes on to say, “Return to the Lord, for God is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love, and relents from punishing.” (from Joel 2:12-13) Of course, that is the reading for Ash Wednesday from all three cycles of the Common Lectionary.

Ash Wednesday and Lent may be primarily about recognition of our sin, but ultimately it is about a greater recognition—FORGIVENESS, the gift of a new possibility for living. Ash Wednesday and Lent are about returning to the Lord, who is slow to convict, quick to acquit; who is a forgiving, loving God. Being honest before God is the first step toward repentance. “If God is for us who can be against us?”

In his incredible novel Trinity, Leon Uris has a very wise person, Daddo, say, “We live with a number of rooms inside us. The best room is open to the family and friends and we show our finest face in it. Another room is more private, the bedroom, and very few are allowed in. There is another room where we allow no one in…not even our wives and children, for it is a room of the most intimate thoughts we keep unshared.”

Surprisingly, Daddo goes on, “There is one more room, so hidden away we don’t even enter it ourselves. Within we lock all the mysteries we cannot solve and all the pains and sorrows we wish to forget.”[i]

Jesus unlocks that room when he touches our hearts in ways no one else can.

Jesus unlocks that room every time we are liberated from something that has been holding us back as a person, some wrong, some pretense, some way that we have been pretending to be something that we are not.

Jesus unlocks that room whenever we know the forgiveness that comes with Broken Bread, symbolizing to us that any human life, no matter how broken or distorted it may become, can be made whole again.

Jesus unlocks that room each time the Cup is poured and we know deep within that any human life no matter how lonely or empty it can become, can be filled again.

Jesus unlocks that room when he heals our wounds in a way that exceeds all our physical needs and loves us with a love that is not dependent on anything we can do or say.

Jesus unlocks that room when the ashes are placed on our foreheads and we know deep within that we are accepted, just as we are.

It is in that room where we find the truth that sets us free.

Some scholars tell us that the story of this woman is not in the earliest versions of the Gospel of John. It must have been part of the oral tradition making the rounds that some later editor knew about and sensed that “this is too good to leave out.” That editor was right. It is just like the Jesus I know.

