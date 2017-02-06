Sunday's Child | Are You the One, Reflection on Luke 7:18-27

Original Posting At http://suewhitt.blogspot.com/2017/02/are-you-one-reflection-on-luke-718-27.html



As the stories about the amazing healing that Jesus had been doing, large crowds were following him. John sent two of his disciples to ask Jesus if he was the one they had been expecting. Jesus responding by asking them what was it they were expecting.

After John’s disciples left, Jesus spoke to the crowds. He contrasted having the means to dress well with doing good. Jesus then told them that he more than a prophet. Quoting Isaiah 35:5-6, he told them that John was the messenger sent to prepare the way.

The Christian Bible ends the Old Testament with the prophet Malachi, who prophesized:

See, I am sending my messenger to prepare the way before me, and the Lord whom you seek will suddenly come to his temple. The messenger of the covenant in whom you delight—indeed, he is coming, says the Lord of hosts. But who can endure the day of his coming, and who can stand when he appears? For he is like a refiner’s fire and like fullers’ soap; he will sit as a refiner and purifier of silver, and he will purify the descendants of Levi and refine them like gold and silver, until they present offerings to the Lord in righteousness. Then the offering of Judah and Jerusalem will be pleasing to the Lord as in the days of old and as in former years. Then I will draw near to you for judgment; I will be swift to bear witness against the sorcerers, against the adulterers, against those who swear falsely, against those who oppress the hired workers in their wages, the widow and the orphan, against those who thrust aside the alien, and do not fear me, says the Lord of hosts. For I the Lord do not change; therefore you, O children of Jacob, have not perished.

Do we recognize Jesus as the Lord that Malachi was prophesizing? Do we recognize ourselves?

Jesus then talks about “the least,” Is John uncertain about Jesus? Jesus is certain about John.