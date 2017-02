Original Posting At http://suewhitt.blogspot.com/2017/02/an-invited-and-uninvited-guest.html



He has accepted a dinner invitation from somebody respectable. Somebody not respectable shows up. I wish I could think of some appropriate sermon illustration to insert here. I must know a lot of them, but none are coming. But if I could it would be start like this:





(Fill in the name) Methodist (or some other denomination) Church was having its Sunday morning service when in walked (here’s where I need the great example of an illustrative sinner) …..





She doesn’t belong to the establishment, but she sure does know Jesus and his importance. She has brought a jar of something expensive and anoints him with it. She washes his feet–try to remember the last time you even thought about doing this even for someone you knew–and dries them with her hair.





The reaction of the host–How can he be a prophet? He doesn’t even recognize what kind of woman he is letting touch him in public.