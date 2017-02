Original Posting At https://jameyprickett.com/2017/02/20/amazing-love-how-can-it-be/



This God seeks company with crooks, goes looking for friends in low places, descends all the way to hell and then when we nail him on a cross his first words are, “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.” Amazing love, how can it be? That you, my king would die for me?