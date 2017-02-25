This Day With God | All You Can Be

Step Ahead

Learn the playbook

To a successful day

By working to improve

In following the Way.

Use past experiences

To where life has lead

And current instructions

As you step ahead.

You will be unstoppable

As a key player on His team;

Making the impossible happen

From what used to be a dream.

You will do amazing things

Because God is with you.

He will clear the path

And get you through.

He will protect

And watch from above.

Bringing inner peace

And so much love.

In any battle faced in life;

Be it anxieties, trouble

Or worries about the future,

He can turn it into rubble.

So look at any challenge

Squarely in the eye.

Believe that God is bigger,

And tell it “goodbye”.

Success is in having a plan

And prayer is the key.

He will give you the upper hand

To be all that you can be.

