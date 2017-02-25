This Day With God | All You Can Be

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/02/25/all-you-can-be/
I just started a study in the book of Joshua. God chooses Joshua to take over from Moses as the one responsible for leading the Israelites into the Promised Land. This seems like an impossible challenge but with God, all things are possible and we can be all that God made us to be.
Learn the playbook
To a successful day
By working to improve
In following the Way.
Use past experiences
To where life has lead
And current instructions
As you step ahead.
You will be unstoppable
As a key player on His team;
Making the impossible happen
From what used to be a dream.
You will do amazing things
Because God is with you.
He will clear the path
And get you through.
He will protect
And watch from above.
Bringing inner peace
And so much love.
In any battle faced in life;
Be it anxieties, trouble
Or worries about the future,
He can turn it into rubble.
So look at any challenge
Squarely in the eye.
Believe that God is bigger,
And tell it “goodbye”.
Success is in having a plan
And prayer is the key.
He will give you the upper hand
To be all that you can be.
