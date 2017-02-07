Seedbed | A Church, A Coffee Shop, and a Connection (Episode 38)

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/a-church-a-coffee-shop-and-a-connection-episode-38/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=a-church-a-coffee-shop-and-a-connection-episode-38



Do you have an entrepreneurial spirit? Do creative church planting funding models appeal to you and come to mind over and again? Perhaps the Spirit is speaking to you! Join pastor and entrepreneur Zach Szmara to hear about the Bridge Community Church and Community Coffee Shop in Logansport, Indiana.

Zach Szmara serves as the pastor of The Bridge Community Church in Logansport, Indiana. He has seen firsthand how God can take a mono-cultural, declining church that was near closing its doors and transform it into a growing, dynamic, multi-cultural, multi-lingual church that has impacted her city, her region, and the nation for Jesus. Zach also serves as immigrant connection director of The Wesleyan Church and looks forward to continuing to partner with Wesleyans as they holistically love immigrants within their churches and communities. Zach is married to Lyndy, a transformative special educator. They have a 6-year-old son, Isaac, who lives up to his name (“laughter”) every day.