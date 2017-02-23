the MethoBlog

Seedbed | $50,000 Grants Available for Leadership Development

Recently, Leadership Education at Duke Divinity announced an initiative to issue a series of $50,000 grants for leadership development in religiously affiliated schools, denominations, nonprofits, and large membership congregations.

These sizable grants aims to help institutions develop innovative practices and reinforce organizational leadership assets. Engaging in a yearlong project, recipients evaluate their leadership development practices and develop experiments that foster growth in leadership potential. Leadership Education explains, “In 2017, up to five Leadership Development Grants will be awarded to institutions that have demonstrated excellence in their mission and notable influence on other organizations.” Members of the Church Leader Collective are encouraged to apply.

Applications are due March 31, 2017, and grants will be announced by June 21, 2017. For more information or to apply for the grant, click here.

