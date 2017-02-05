The Productive Pastor | 5 Must Have-Notes in your Evernote Shortcut List | PP75

Original Posting At http://productivepastor.libsyn.com/5-must-have-notes-in-your-evernote-shortcut-list-pp75



What’s Up! Today we are talking about that little-used shortcut feature in Evernote. Evernote shortcuts are the best! This episode is all about the 5 best notes to have sitting in your shortcuts.

Front Matter

Sermon Notes from Dale McCamish-This is Killer!

Podcasting and Preaching.

Remember to Review and Rate on iTunes

5 Must-Have Notes in your Evernote Shortcut List

Daily Journal

I first started this daily journal habit years ago. It’s really quick. I note the day, weather, location, scripture and where my emotions are at. I learned this from Michael Hyatt. It’s the first thing I do when I sit in front of my computer in the morning.

My Weekly Template

This is simply my always-working-on template for running my week. Currently, it isn’t as task based as it used to be. Right now it is keeping track of some repetitive pieces of contacting that are important to me.

Sermon and Sermon Series Ideas

I have ideas in here that are YEARS old. I mean YEARS. All the way back to seminary. I don’t do big fleshing out in here…but I get the ideas out of my head to the level I will quit thinking about them. I might not ever use them, but I am letting that part of my brain work and wonder.

Things I Need to Do

Ok. This one can seem really weird. I have a running task list…most of them are medium levels of importance. This is a strategic list and it works hand in hand with my weekly and daily to-do list, especially when it comes to strategic tasks.

Yearly Goals

This is the newest. I made some pretty big goals for 2017. This note isn’t for working through these goals, just marking major milestones and bigger thoughts. I use this note to refer back to my goals pretty frequently, if not every day.

I hope these notes help you develop your own Evernote shortcut list.

Back Matter

Do you use Evernote and Trello? I have specific sub-pages setup for all my content relating to both of these. You can find them at revchadbrooks.com/evernote and revchadbrooks.com/trello.

Also, for anyone wanting to get their Evernote shortcuts or any other Evernote related skills honed better, you need to check out Brett Kelly’s Evernote Essentials.

We are starting a new idea in the Productive Pastor Community in March. We are reading Eugene Peterson’s book Working the Angles: The Shape of Pastoral Integrity. If you haven’t jumped into the Productive Pastor Community, this would be a great time.