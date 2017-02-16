Defining Grace | 34: The Sermon as a Literal Conversation – An Interview with Rev. Brian Combs – Art of the Sermon

Original Posting At http://www.defininggrace.com/aots/034/
Thanks for checking out this episode of Art of the Sermon! Be sure to subscribe through iTunes, Google Play Music, or your favorite podcast app. If you enjoy this episode, leave a review on our podcast’s page in the iTunes store. This will help others discover the show!
Guest: Rev. Brian Combs – Pastor at The Haywood Street Congregation (Asheville, NC)
General Topic: Including Two-Way Conversation in Sermons
Introduction to Brian Combs (0:44)
Keeping the focus of the church (4:03)
Conversational preaching (7:08)
Evolution of Brian’s process (11:39)
Brian’s sermon preparation (12:56)
Giving everyone a chance to speak (15:17)
Encountering tangents (19:00)
Reactions in different contexts (22:17)
Tips for trying this style (27:39)
Challenging preaching experience (29:25)
Impactful preacher (32:50)
Recommended books and resources (34:22)
How to follow Brian (36:20)
Links to things mentioned in the episode
- The Haywood Street Congregation – Asheville, NC
- Howard Thurman
- Fred B. Craddock
- Dr. Rob Blackburn
- Peter J. Gomes
- Barbara Brown Taylor
- William Sloane Coffin
- Frederick Buechner
- Collegeville Institute
- Mary Oliver
- A Tribe Called Quest
Reaching out to our guest
Haywood Street Congregation
@HaywoodStreet (Twitter)
Share Your Favorite Quotes
Instagram/Facebook (Click on image for full size)
Twitter (Click on image for full size)
Next Episode arrives March 2, 2017!
An Interview with Kenny Jahng, church communications expert
Connect with the Show
I would love to hear what you think about the show—especially this episode. You can connect with the show and send me your feedback through the following channels:
Facebook – Facebook.com/ArtOfTheSermon
Twitter- Twitter.com/ArtOfTheSermon
Instagram- Instagram.com/ArtOfTheSermon
You can also comment on the the post below!
Art of the Sermon is a project by Dan Wunderlich of Defining Grace. Learn more at DefiningGrace.com
Sign up to receive resources and updates from Defining Grace in your inbox.
Including a FREE PDF with 10 Action Steps for Better Church Announcements!
Disclosure of Material Connection: Some of the links on this site–potentially in the post above–are “affiliate links.” This means if you click on the link and purchase the item, I will receive an affiliate commission. Regardless, I only recommend products or services I believe will add value to my readers. I am disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255: “Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertising.” Defining Grace is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
The post 34: The Sermon as a Literal Conversation – An Interview with Rev. Brian Combs – Art of the Sermon appeared first on Defining Grace.
Leave a Reply