the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Seedbed | What the Church Needs to Understand about Sexual Identity

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/what-the-church-needs-to-understand-about-sexual-identity/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=what-the-church-needs-to-understand-about-sexual-identity


What has the church and culture gotten wrong in the discussion about sexuality? In today’s Seven Minute Seminary video, Dr. Mark Ongley suggests that understanding sexual identity as a fluid spectrum will both challenge and affirm the way the church typically approaches the topic, and provide fresh resources for living in community with LGBTQ people.

View the book by Mark A. Yarhouse, Homosexuality and the Christian: A Guide for Parents, Pastors, and Friends. See also Understanding Gender Dysphoria: Navigating Transgender Issues in a Changing Culture.

Mark Ongley’s book, Into the Light: Redeeming the Church’s Discussion of Sexuality is available in our store, along with video segments that can be watched or study by individuals and/or groups. He wrote it to begin a biblically grounded and theologically informed discussion of this beautiful gift of sexuality. Whether the context is a Sunday school class, Bible study, women’s group, or men’s breakfast, don’t be surprised if deep brokenness begins to surface—that’s the whole idea. Embrace one another with open arms, just as the Father would. The journey to healing begins when we feel safe to take the first step.

View our growing playlist of Seven Minute Seminary.

Download the audio for this Seven Minute Seminary & subscribe via iTunes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (615) 673-4236
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service