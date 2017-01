Original Posting At https://davidfwatson.me/2017/01/19/wesley-on-judgment/



Lately I’ve been working on a Wesleyan interpretation of Matthew, so I’ve been reading a lot of Wesley, particularly his thirteen discourses on the Sermon on the Mount. Going back through his corpus of sermons reminds me what great treasures they are, and how he always attempts to deal with theological issues in a practical…