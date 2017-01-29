The Week Ahead

This week, we will finish our study of 1 Thessalonians and share some thoughts from the study of 1 Thessalonians 4 and 5.

Below are some questions for reflection

1 Thessalonians 4

What specific instructions does Paul give about God’s will? What ideas do you see in this chapter about how you can encourage other Christians? Who are two Christians you can begin to pray for in this way?

1 Thessalonians 5

How is Christ’s return unexpected? Imminent? How should we live in the meantime? What are Paul’s specific directions about responsibility to others and to God?

Believe that God has a great plan for you.

It all starts with receiving a plan from God through faithful, consistent, and powerful prayer. Here is a video/poem to inspire you this day and throughout the week: This Day with God.







