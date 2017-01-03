Seedbed | The God Ask: Fostering Donors and Generosity in Church Plants (Episode 33)

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-god-ask-fostering-donors-and-generosity-in-church-plants-episode-33/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-god-ask-fostering-donors-and-generosity-in-church-plants-episode-33
Church planting takes money. Church planting in Manhattan takes a lot of money. Listen in as Jenn and Branden Petersen, church planters in Manhattan, share how they became fully funded in just a few months and what lessons they learned along the way.
Click here to support Resurrection Life NYC.
You can find The God Ask referenced in today’s podcast by clicking here.
Leave a Reply