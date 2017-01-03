Seedbed | The God Ask: Fostering Donors and Generosity in Church Plants (Episode 33)

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-god-ask-fostering-donors-and-generosity-in-church-plants-episode-33/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-god-ask-fostering-donors-and-generosity-in-church-plants-episode-33



Church planting takes money. Church planting in Manhattan takes a lot of money. Listen in as Jenn and Branden Petersen, church planters in Manhattan, share how they became fully funded in just a few months and what lessons they learned along the way.

