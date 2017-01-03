the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Seedbed | The God Ask: Fostering Donors and Generosity in Church Plants (Episode 33)

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-god-ask-fostering-donors-and-generosity-in-church-plants-episode-33/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-god-ask-fostering-donors-and-generosity-in-church-plants-episode-33


Church planting takes money. Church planting in Manhattan takes a lot of money. Listen in as Jenn and Branden Petersen, church planters in Manhattan, share how they became fully funded in just a few months and what lessons they learned along the way.

Click here to support Resurrection Life NYC.

You can find The God Ask referenced in today’s podcast by clicking here.


 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (615) 673-4236
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service