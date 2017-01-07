Seedbed | The Cultural Mandate is Central to God’s Mission

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-cultural-mandate-is-central-to-gods-mission/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-cultural-mandate-is-central-to-gods-mission



Christians often forget that work is a good, God-sanctioned enterprise that was ordained before the fall in the Genesis account of creation. In today’s interview, Chris Horst suggests that a holistic vision of human flourishing, along with participation in the cultural mandate (Genesis 1:28), will strengthen the church’s witness and bring it more in line with God’s mission.