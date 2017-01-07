the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Seedbed | The Cultural Mandate is Central to God’s Mission

By 1 Comment

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-cultural-mandate-is-central-to-gods-mission/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-cultural-mandate-is-central-to-gods-mission


Christians often forget that work is a good, God-sanctioned enterprise that was ordained before the fall in the Genesis account of creation. In today’s interview, Chris Horst suggests that a holistic vision of human flourishing, along with participation in the cultural mandate (Genesis 1:28), will strengthen the church’s witness and bring it more in line with God’s mission.

View all of our video interviews here.

Comments

  1. I think Chris Horst is right about the restoration humankind needs to experience through Christ work of salvation. Yet, I think it’s also important to understand Jesus’ mission is to reconcile this world with Almighty God through faith and repentance of sin. Paul states in 2 Corinthians 5:19-20 how the church is called to fulfill God’s mission of reconciliation through Christ in terms of seeking a whole transformation as new creation in Christ. As Jesus’ followers we have received this mission of reconciliation and we are His ambassadors in this world . A wholistic restoration implies a full transformation of this would and that’s what Jesus is calling us to do right here and right now.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service