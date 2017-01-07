Seedbed | The Cultural Mandate is Central to God’s Mission

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-cultural-mandate-is-central-to-gods-mission/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-cultural-mandate-is-central-to-gods-mission
Christians often forget that work is a good, God-sanctioned enterprise that was ordained before the fall in the Genesis account of creation. In today’s interview, Chris Horst suggests that a holistic vision of human flourishing, along with participation in the cultural mandate (Genesis 1:28), will strengthen the church’s witness and bring it more in line with God’s mission.
Comments
Jaime Farias says
I think Chris Horst is right about the restoration humankind needs to experience through Christ work of salvation. Yet, I think it’s also important to understand Jesus’ mission is to reconcile this world with Almighty God through faith and repentance of sin. Paul states in 2 Corinthians 5:19-20 how the church is called to fulfill God’s mission of reconciliation through Christ in terms of seeking a whole transformation as new creation in Christ. As Jesus’ followers we have received this mission of reconciliation and we are His ambassadors in this world . A wholistic restoration implies a full transformation of this would and that’s what Jesus is calling us to do right here and right now.