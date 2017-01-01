RethinkJesus | Taking Risks and Chasing Bears

Original Posting At https://jameyprickett.com/2017/01/01/taking-risks-and-chasing-bears/



When my kids were younger the choice bedtime book was We’re Going On a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury. The classic book describes a family going through the elements of nature in search of a bear. On hiking trips we would tu rn the story into a fun game of searching for an imaginary bear. We have been chased by bears. But mostly our occasions were spent hunting bears.

Have you ever had one of those moments where you do something crazy and ask yourself in retrospect, “what was I thinking?” As a family hunting our imaginary bear, I would tell myself this is crazy. Normal people don’t chase bears, they run away from them. But we also discover that the biggest risks bring the greatest opportunities. The greatest opportunities are the largest bears. As I get older I realize taking no risks is the greatest risk of all.

God-given opportunities can be disguised as blood-thirsty bears. Ho w we react when we encounter those bears will determine our destiny. We can cower in fear and run away from our greatest challenges. Or we can chase our God ordained purpose and seize it for all its worth.

As you set out to make resolutions, ask yourself, “What bears in your life need to be chased?” What opportunities need to be taken? Let’s go into the New Year boldly declaring, “I’m going on a bear hunt, I’m going to catch a big one!”

(Originally posted at http://patch.com/georgia/canton-ga/are-you-goin

g-any-bear-hunts-new-year on Dec. 31, 2014)