Sunday's Child | Sunday’s Child 2017-01-22 13:57:00

We have had different reactions to the Presidential Inauguration and the Women’s March the next day. Here are some Bible verses that are helping me face my own attitude and to live in contentment with anyone around me who may have a completely different opinion:

Psalm 119:28-32 My soul melts away for sorrow; strengthen me according to your word. Put false ways far from me; and graciously teach me your law. I have chosen the way of faithfulness; I set your ordinances before me.I cling to your decrees, O Lord; let me not be put to shame. I run the way of your commandments, for you enlarge my understanding.

Isaiah 9:2-3 The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who lived in a land of deep darkness— on them light has shined. You have made the nation great; you have increased its joy.