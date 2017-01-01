Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayers for the First Sunday after Christmas/Holy Name of Jesus/New Year’s Day

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/MRJulkpmEBI/scriptures-and-prayers-for-first-sunday.html



First Sunday after Christmas

Old Testament: Isaiah 63:7-9

Psalter: Psalm 148

Epistle: Hebrews 2:10-18

Gospel: Matthew 2:13-23

___

God of glory, your splendor shines from a manger in Bethlehem, where the Light of the world is humbly born into the darkness of human night. Open our eyes to Christ’s presence in the shadows of our world, so that we, like him, may become beacons of your justice, and defenders of all for whom there is no room. Amen.

+++++++

Holy Name of Jesus

Old Testament: Numbers 6:22-27

Psalter: Psalm 8

Epistle: Galatians 4:4-7 or Philippians 2:5-11

Gospel: Luke 2:15-21

___

O Holy One, heavenly angels spoke to earthly shepherds and eternity entered time in the child of Bethlehem. Through the telling of the Christmas story, let our temporal lives be caught up in the eternal in that same child, that we might join shepherds and all the heavenly host in praising the coming of Jesus Christ, our Savior. Amen.



+++++++

New Year ‘ s Day



Old Testament: Ecclesiastes 3:1-13

Psalter: Psalm 8

Epistle: Revelation 21:1-6

Gospel: Matthew 25:31-46

___

God of new beginnings, you wipe away our tears and call us to care for one another. Give us eyes to see your gifts, hearts to embrace all creation, and hands to serve you every day of our lives. We ask this in the name of Jesus. Amen.