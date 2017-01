Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/vgIb_BnGXXk/scriptures-and-prayer-for-second-sunday.html



Old Testament: Isaiah 49:1-7

Psalter: Psalm 40:1-11

Epistle: 1 Corinthians 1:1-9

Gospel: John 1:29-42

Perfect Light of revelation, as you shone in the life of Jesus, whose epiphany we celebrate, so shine in us and through us, that we may become beacons of truth and compassion, enlightening all creation with deeds of justice and mercy. Amen.