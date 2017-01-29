Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Fourth Sunday after Epiphany

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/IuZMPmx1mcg/scriptures-and-prayer-for-fourth-sunday.html



Old Testament: Micah 6:1-8

Psalter: Psalm 15

Epistle: 1 Corinthians 1:18-31

Gospel: Matthew 5:1-12

___

God our deliverer, you walk with the meek and the poor, the compassionate and those who mourn, and you call us to walk humbly with you. When we are foolish, be our wisdom; when we are weak, be our strength; that, as we learn to do justice and to love mercy, your rule may come as blessing. Amen.