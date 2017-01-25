Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Conversion of Saint Paul the Apostle

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/jqDCUKpE_ws/scriptures-and-prayer-for-conversion-of.html



First Reading: Acts 26:9-21

Psalter: Psalm 67

Epistle: Galatians 1:11-24

Gospel: Matthew 10:16-22

___

O God, by the preaching of your apostle Paul you have caused the light of the Gospel to shine throughout the world: Grant, we pray, that we, having his wonderful conversion in remembrance, may show ourselves thankful to you by following his holy teaching; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you, in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever. Amen.