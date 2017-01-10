Rural Minnesota Ministry | Scripture Readings for Sunday, January 15, 2017

Original Posting At http://ruralminnesotaministry.blogspot.com/2017/01/scripture-readings-for-sunday-january.html



Hello Everyone,

Grace and Peace for you and your family,

Do you remember a time in your childhood or teenage years when you were out and about and you discovered something interesting? Perhaps it was a fox den. Perhaps it was an unexplored stream in the woods. Perhaps it was an interesting non-poisonous snake. What did you discover?

When you made your exciting discovery did you keep it to yourself or did you run to your friends to tell them the exciting news? I imagine that when you told them they were quite skeptical. What did you say and do? I’ll bet you urged them to “come and see”. Seeing is believing, right?

This Sunday will be the second installment of our worship series “The Great Invitation”. This week’s theme is “Come and See”. When one person discovers and/or encounters Jesus they invite their family and friends to “come and see”. Is this the new-old evangelism? I invite you to “Come and See” this Sunday. 9:00 AM at Grey Eagle UMC or 10:30 AM at Peace United. Please take time to invite a friend or family member to “Come and See” with you.

Our readings are (using and expanding on notes from January 15, 2014):

Isaiah 49:1-7 – The second of four “Servant Songs”. Here, the servant is identified as the nation of Israel, who is despised and abhorred. Israel, the servant, has been designated by God to be a light to the nations so that God’s salvation will reach everyone everywhere.



Psalm 40 1-11 – In these verses the psalmist is faithful to God in everything. He seems to only desire what God has and gives. At verse 11 he asks that God’s “steadfast love and faithfulness” will keep him safe. Then, in verses 12-15, we hear the psalmist as the victim of enemies, perhaps a victim of society. In the final two verses, 16-17, the psalmist places his trust total in the Lord.



1 Corinthians 1:1-9 – The first of six readings in chapters 1-3. These are Paul’s opening remarks to the believers in Corinth. This church would be called a “conflicted church” these days and an interim pastor who specializes in healing conflicted churches would be called or appointed. Paul writes a letter.



John 1:29-42 – John the Baptizer declares Jesus to be “the Lamb of God”. Specifically, he calls Jesus “the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world”. Note that the word “sin” is singular which begs the question, “What sin does Jesus take away?” A couple of John’s disciples decide to follow Jesus instead. The invitation by Jesus was “Come and See”.





How do you invite other into a relationship with Jesus and our church? “Come and See” in a relational/invitational context might be the best form of evangelism if only we are aware of the opportunities and use them.





Take the opportunity this week to invite someone to “Come and See”.