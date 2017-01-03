UM & Global | Recommended Reading: Biblical Perspectives on Hunger

Original Posting At http://www.umglobal.org/2017/01/recommended-reading-biblical.html



Rethink Church has put out a helpful resource on the Bible and hunger. The article identifies six causes of hunger globally: poverty, low agricultural investment, climate and natural disasters, war and displacement, unstable food markets, and food waste. For each of these six causes, it then offers a biblical verse and a couple of reflection questions. This short resource could be useful in adult Christian formation settings or as an exercise in crafting biblical theologies of mission.