This Day With God | Questions for Reflection for Study of Psalm 26-29

The lessons from God’s Word are more valuable than gold and the best part is that our growing faith can never be taken away or depleted. Over the last few weeks through the study of Psalm 19-25, written about was just how precious God’s Word is and the need to share with others the precious insight that can be gained.

We receive knowledge of God through His Word, in nature, and through the experiences we go through. It is up to each of us as individuals to understand that this knowledge is more important than wealth or luxuries. For it defends our soul for the spiritual battle faced daily.

God’s Word not only fortifies for the intense fight but also provides spiritual food that energizes as we step ahead. We can be grateful that the gospel message has a beautiful and refreshing simplicity about it that sets us free and never let us down. For by accepting Christ as Savior, we can look forward to being blessed with eternal rewards.

Reading and studying over the last few weeks, we found that David desired success in overcoming his enemies. In prayer he asks God for help. Even before his appeals were met, he thanks God for listening and granting his spiritual request.

As shared in the post “Hope Even in Trials“, David went through tremendous emotional and physical difficulty but goes to God in prayer. He hung in there even during extreme difficulty until events turned around in his favor.

As shared in the post “Ascending the Mountain of the Lord”, it’s never too late to make a climb higher towards the mountain of the Lord. By accepting Christ as Savior, we become His hands and feet to make significant moments happen not only in our own lives but in the lives of others.

Life has a way of beating us down just like the trials that David faced. We need a lift each day. The memories we make can give us a lift, good weather can give us a lift, but the ultimate lift is knowing that the future is bright because of the reward God has for all that believe in His Son.

Our mood can be instantly lifted by the positive affirmation God gives us through the gift of His Son who was sacrificed for us on the cross. No matter what has happened in the past, the downward trend can be reversed because of the Cross. Receive this gift from God and be lifted higher today. Begin with this song of praise: At the Cross – Chris Tomlin.

There are times when life seems impossible to get through but then all of a sudden, something changes. God has a way of setting up events to benefit those who continue to seek Him. When we follow God’s plan for us, we are assured of gaining victories in various situations throughout life. There will be challenges but as we gain victories, we will gain momentum each day and our response will be to give God the glory.

The objective of any Bible study should be to not only learn the main principles of the Word but to keep the Word in our thoughts in order to apply them in our life. I will continue this objective with a study through Psalm 26-29. The aim is to plant the seeds of faith, hope, and love in order to yield fruit that nourishes others.

So join me over the next few weeks as I step ahead using the questions below to inspire thoughts and ideas. God will give us the upper hand by producing in us the heart of a champion.

Psalm 26

What is the dominant theme of this psalm? What actions and attitudes should characterize a man of God? What actions and attitudes do you need to work on the most? How can you maintain integrity in an evil society?

Psalm 27

What do you learn about fear from this psalm? What is the singular desire of David? What do you want more than anything else? What is the relationship between seeing and believing in the Christian Life?

Psalm 28

What problem does David bring before God? How can you make verses 6-7 your own prayer? This day, are there issues or problems you are currently going through that you have not lifted up before God in prayer?

Psalm 29

What qualities of God are revealed in the storm and its aftermath? How does the psalm help you ascribe to the Lord’s glory and strength? When the storms of life come, where do you run for shelter?

The above reading plan will be used as I share over the next few posts. It’s important to have a plan. I’m thankful that Jesus is God’s plan for us and by accepting Him as Savior; we have taken the steps necessary to make this day with Him amazing! At this link: God’s Plan for Us, is a post about accepting God’s plan or reaffirming our “YES” for Christ.

When we accept Christ as Savior, the Holy Spirit is our companion and it’s exciting to think about what the future holds. With God, we can get through anything, we can patiently grind it out during difficulties or give Him credit when the impossible is made possible. Beyond that, we can celebrate because of the victory we will always have with Him.

Feel free to respond with a short note or a comment about any of the questions above. Also, I welcome any other thoughts or ideas, favorite inspirational videos, photos, or favorite Bible verses. Just add them to the comments or to a Facebook page I’ve set up at this link: This Day With God.

