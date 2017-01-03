The Productive Pastor | Planning Your Best 2017 | Productive Pastor 70

Original Posting At http://productivepastor.libsyn.com/planning-your-best-2017-productive-pastor-70



Welcome to season 5 of the Productive Pastor!

I’m back from my December break and I can’t wait to see what 2017 will look like for you and your ministry…and the podcast. I’m excited about the podcast. In this episode I am going to share some self-reflection, team reflection, and resources to help you plan a fantastic 2017 in ministry.

Front Matter

The Tip Jar Podcast: My friend Cody has started a fantastic new podcast dedicated to worship musicians. He is having conversations with some of the biggest guitar players, drummers and technicians of your favorite worship bands/leaders. It is a super entertaining podcast.

The Productive Pastor Community: We have an incredible group of folks interacting in the Productive Pastor Community on Facebook. It’s a private group, so we can have great ministry focused conversations about productivity and strategic ministry in an environment full of folks that speak the same language! One of my deeper commitments in 2017 is to this group. Come be part.

Planning Your Best 2017

Personal

– What are three things that would make you tremendously happy next year?

– What are three things about this year that made you happy?

– What are the places of personal healing you need to be seeking in 2017?

– What do you need to prioritize next year? (I’m a fan of Chris Brogan and his three words concept).

– What are the goals you would like to set?

Leadership

– What wins have we accomplished this year?

– Where did we miss the mark?

– Where do we feel God leading us in 2017?

– What new ground did we cover?

– What gaps did we get filled?

– What holes did we discover?

Preparation

– Preparation Day (personal)

– Church wide surveys (volunteer, leadership, all church)

– Globe out the year. (uploaded file)

Resources Mentioned

Chris Brogan. Three words.

Michael Hyatt’s Living Forward

Foundry’s annual church-wide survey

Back Matter

I’m working with Ministry Library this year creating exclusive video content. I’ve been a user since the very beginning and I use their content constantly personally, with my staff, and in leadership training. Your monthly membership fee gets you access to all of their content.

Make sure to subscribe to the Productive Pastor Insider.

Remember to Review and Rate in iTunes. You can do it right here.