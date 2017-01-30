Nikos | Pastoral Prayer (Jan. 29/Youth Sunday) – Athens First UMC

Original Posting At http://pastorrobert-nikos.blogspot.com/2017/01/pastoral-prayer-jan-29-athens-first-umc.html





[The youth offered a message on the beatitudes with the help of the puppet, “Charlotte.” Emily and Sophie explained the meaning of the beatitudes by giving examples of how they can help us feel closer to God as we live out our faith.]







Loving God, what would we do without our wonderful youth? They serve as worship leaders, participate in our music ministry, share in our Holy Hands Puppeteer ministry, teach classes, help with our Athens First Saturday outreach, and offer their time and gifts that help us live out our mission of making disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of our community and world.

We especially thank you for their willingness to lead us in worship today and helping us to think about what the beatitudes mean in our daily lives.

Help us to be the merciful, peacemaking, righteousness seeking people that you are calling us to be. Just as our church building is under renovation, may your Holy Spirit bring renovation in our lives, especially in the way we relate to you, to each other, and those we meet. Loving God, help us to live out the beatitudes in all that we say and do.

On this month of five Sundays as we offer our Noisy Bucket offering to you, we are mindful of so many people in our surrounding community who struggle to have enough food to eat. Thank you for this important way that we are reminded of this need throughout the year.

On this Youth Sunday, we offer a special prayer of blessing upon all of our youth as they go to school, grow in their faith, serve through the church, and think about their future.

We pray that they will always know that you are always by their side, especially when they face challenges and feel discouraged. We pray that they will always know that there is a church family that cares for them, especially when they need a word of encouragement and hope.

Loving God, bless our youth.

And as your people, regardless of our age, we join together in saying this common prayer that Jesus has given to each one of us to pray: