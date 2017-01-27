UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 1/27/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/01/news-and-notes-from-amd-12717.html
Following and inclusion
http://www.disabilityandfaith.org/the-unhidden-word-guest-post/
Disability and Faith Forum
http://www.disabilityandfaith.org/?wysija-page=1&controller=email&action=view&email_id=101&wysijap=subscriptions&user_id=58
Judith Heumann, disability advocate TedX talk on You Tube
https://youtu.be/ABFpTRlJUuc
Please don’t offer to pray for me
https://stephenkuusisto.com/2016/01/26/please-dont-offer-to-pray-for-me/
Disability history book review
https://networks.h-net.org/node/4189/reviews/163669/black-metzler-fools-and-idiots-intellectual-disability-middle-ages
Deaf History book reviewed
https://networks.h-net.org/node/4189/reviews/163453/atherton-greenwald-and-murray-our-own-hands-essays-deaf-history-1780
Advocacy: open letter to ABA on the ADA
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdGCeu9knUilZcW2k7H_IMyYnRP1P2YQWvM-QlwVV-fRu_61w/viewform
