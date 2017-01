Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/mindful-monday-take-refuge-in-your-practice/



Even if the sun rises in the west, the way of the bodhisattva is the same.

–Suzuki Roshi

What are you noticing about your spiritual practice during tumultuous times?

for Mindful Monday

Photo credit: “meditation,” Spirit-Fire, 2011.