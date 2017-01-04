Random Thoughts | January 4, 2017

Original Posting At http://mantuan.blogspot.com/2017/01/january-4-2017.html



‪Loving and self-emptying God, regularly in your ancient words, humility leaps out as a key, core, guiding, governing principle in our faith walks.

Steer us this day, this week, this month, this year, and, yes, this lifetime, towards the principle of our serving You through regular and sincere examples of humility of demonstrable value.‬

‪ Remind us of the Christ who trod the humble, and sometime stony, path.‬

‪ Remind us when offered the choices of humility or hubris, the ancient words point to humility. ‬

‪ May our self-emptying embrace of Your Grace make this so. Amen.‬

‪Phillipians 2:3‬

