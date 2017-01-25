Pastorbluejeans Ramblings | I just don’t know

Original Posting At https://pastorbluejeans.wordpress.com/2017/01/25/i-just-dont-know/



Exodus Reading Challenge Day 23

I have stared at this blank page for quite some time this morning. I am struggling to come up with something to say that makes sense to my soul. There is so much turmoil all around me it seems. Families are mourning and people are struggling to stay afloat. I know of some people who are newly diagnosed with things like cancer and are trying to come up with a treatment plan.

Friends are struggling with their jobs and looking for some relief while others are looking to make a new start at a job and seeing it be difficult to find anything. Young adults are going to school and trying to figure out what is “out there” for them and often find it hard to see anything clearly. In a world of instant everything it now is clear that there are no instant answers. I just don’t know.

Today’s reading, makes at its core justice and mercy. I think in so many ways they seem to be two things that we are sorely lacking in our world. Where is the mercy for those who think differently than us? Where is the mercy for those who are isolated and alone? Where is the mercy for those who have lost everything do to sickness, economy, or some other tragedy? Is there any justice left in this world? Sometimes the answer seems like a resounding no.

Yet, as a COG (child of God), I keep pressing on as I read these words from Exodus this morning,

“Worship the Lord your God, and his blessing will be on your food and water. I will take away sickness from among you, 26 and none will miscarry or be barren in your land. I will give you a full life span.”

A full life span. Jesus calls that abundant life. We all need a heaping tablespoon of that today. Oh Lord in your mercy, bring us Life!