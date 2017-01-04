Mercy Not Sacrifice | How did defenders of absolute truth become post-truth ideologues?

Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/mercynotsacrifice/2017/01/04/defenders-absolute-truth-become-post-truth-ideologues/



A crucial part of my conservative evangelical upbringing was learning about the difference between “absolute truth” and “relativism.” We were taught that conservative evangelicals believed in truth, while liberals believed that each person gets to make up their own “truth.” So I thought that conservatism was defined by loyalty to the truth. To be a [Read More…]

