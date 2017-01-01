Beguine Again | Happy New Year!

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/happy-new-year-2/



By the time this post goes live, it will already be 3 am my time January 1, 2017. It has been a weird year in so many ways that I’m glad for a new beginning. I just hope it doesn’t turn out to be as bad as my gut say it might be.

I’ve spent my New Year’s Eve watching chick flicks, hanging with my pups, and writing. I ordered a pizza and marbled chocolate brownie from Domino’s early in the evening before the rush began.

I don’t really feel like celebrating, but I wanted to end 2016 and begin 2017 with the same thing–laughter. So it’s on to 50 First Dates, the Minions, and possibly The Secret Life of Pets if I have the energy at the end of the night.

I wish you a peaceful New Year with the blessings of laughter and life. Blessings.