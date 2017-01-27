Beguine Again | Gratitude for Fluffy Puppies

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/gratitude-for-fluffy-puppies/



Yes, I know my dogs are no longer juveniles but they will always be my puppies to me.

Today’s gratitude is a simple reminder to me that cuddling up with my little bundles of fluff is a great joy of my life. Joy often comes with some pain or frustration or just plain yuck. The past few days have found me by the tub-side scrubbing poo out of fluffy rear ends. Neither the puppies or I are fond of this event. Yet, when it is over, they happily jump into my arms for more snuggles and love. I am immediately reminded how grateful I am to have them in my life, poo and all.

What annorable joy are you grateful for today?