Original Posting At http://salvagedfaith.com/2017/01/15/follow-the-star/



Today, we come to the end of our journey through Narnia and the Christmas season with the celebration of Epiphany. The word Epiphany means “an appearance or manifestation” and on the twelfth day after Christmas, it is a celebration of the manifestation of God’s love in human form… and of all of those people to…

Continue Reading