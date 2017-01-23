Pastorbluejeans Ramblings | Empty Justice

Original Posting At https://pastorbluejeans.wordpress.com/2017/01/23/empty-justice/



Exodus Reading challenge Day 21

We are still waiting. We have been waiting just short of one year. It has been almost a year since Justice Antonin Scalia has died. In that time, our Supreme Court has remained incomplete. We are in the midst of a game of political cat and mouse. For some, this is a sign of our decaying democracy and for others it is just business as usual. Te question I am left with is where is the justice?

I am concerned when I am reminded that even the highest court in the land is subject to rank politics. This is not a democrat or republican issue, this is an us issue. When do the people get the justice that is promised them? When do the people get the justice that is needed for them?

I was thinking of these questions this morning as I read Exodus 21. Moses and the Hebrew people were hearing God’s law. These laws were not to make God safe and secure, These laws were not designed to make the rich richer or the poor poorer. Justice was being presented as a way to create and foster community. Community would be the foundation of the Hebrew people. Community would be strengthened when people cared for each other and looked out for each other.

Things haven’t changed. Justice is still a needed component of what real community looks like. Justice is not for the elites, it is for all of us.

How long must we wait? How long must we wait?