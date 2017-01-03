SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | DIRECTING OUR PATHWAY IN THE NEW YEAR

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/01/directing-our-pathway-in-new-year.html



“Trust in the Lord with all your heart,

And lean not on your own understanding;

In all your ways acknowledge Him,

And He shall direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6 NKJV)

If this is to be a Happy New Year, a year of usefulness, a year in which we shall live to make this earth better, it is because God will direct our pathway. How important then, to feel our dependence upon Him!

— Matthew Simpson

