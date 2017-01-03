the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | DIRECTING OUR PATHWAY IN THE NEW YEAR

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/01/directing-our-pathway-in-new-year.html


“Trust in the Lord with all your heart,
And lean not on your own understanding;
In all your ways acknowledge Him,
And He shall direct your paths.”  (Proverbs 3:5-6 NKJV)
If this is to be a Happy New Year, a year of usefulness, a year in which we shall live to make this earth better, it is because God will direct our pathway. How important then, to feel our dependence upon Him!
— Matthew Simpson
#4008

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (615) 673-4236
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service