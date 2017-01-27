Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Crowdsourcing: Liberation for Lent?

Original Posting At http://hackingchristianity.net/2017/01/crowdsourcing-liberation-for-lent.html



Call for readings and topics for a Lenten reading schedule

Lenten Reading Program

In our times of executive overreach and populist appeals of nationalism, no other form of theological reflection is as robust a response or as contextual as liberation theology. It is found in a variety of forms (read a primer here) and each provide a voice for the marginalized and a way to engage the majority culture.

In particular, Empire theology and reflections on imperial context of Scripture and today will be very valuable and need to be more widespread.

So the question for today, Church, is to see if there is enough resources and interest to have a reading list for Lent (March 1 – April 15) that would have regular assigned readings and conversations and hopefully actions for longtime liberation lovers and newcomers alike.

Your help needed

My call is to see if a Lenten Reading Schedule would be of value and would have enough free web-accessible content for us to use. So here’s some questions:

Would you participate in 4o days of readings from March through May? You don’t have to hit every reading, but the majority would make for good conversation. What online resources are there? Please share direct links to articles written in the liberation/empire theology thread so they can be considered for inclusion. [THIS IS THE PRIMARY ASK] Are you well-acquainted? Can you write questions or suggest reading arcs or even connections with current theorists and practitioners? Have other folks done this or are doing it? Let me know so I am not reinventing the wheel and so perhaps we can collaborate.

Please reply below in the comments or send private messages to the Facebook Page (click here)

Thanks for considering and we’ll see what happens.

