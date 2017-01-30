allenmcgraw.com | Blessed and Then Some: Sermon Audio

Original Posting At http://allenmcgraw.com/2017/01/blessed-and-then-some-sermon-audio/



When we consider the way Jesus uses the word “blessed” in The Sermon on the Mount from Matthew 5, what does it really mean to be blessed? Maybe it’s more than we think. Many have come to hear Jesus and he takes his place as a rabbi among them. He begins by pronouncing a blessing on those who have gathered. Could it be that Jesus has a different idea about blessing than we do?

Sermon Title: Blessed and Then Some

Preacher: Allen McGraw

Date: 1/29/2017

Time: Morning Worship Service

Location: First United Methodist Church of Water Valley

Scripture Reference: Matthew 5:1-12

