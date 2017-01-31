United Methodist Insight | Bishop Ough Issues Statement on Trump Immigration Order

Original Posting At http://um-insight.net/perspectives/bishop-ough-issues-statement-on/
Bishop Bruce Ough, president of the Council of Bishops, reminds United Methodists that Christ calls his followers to tear down walls between them and strangers.
Original Posting At http://um-insight.net/perspectives/bishop-ough-issues-statement-on/
Bishop Bruce Ough, president of the Council of Bishops, reminds United Methodists that Christ calls his followers to tear down walls between them and strangers.
Comments
Jennifer Caplan says
Thank you so much for your words of wisdom and faith