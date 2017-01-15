the MethoBlog

Methodist Doctrine, Spirit, Discipline | Baptism of the Lord Sunday: Affirmations

Based on Matthew 3:16, 17 — The moment Jesus came up out of the baptismal waters, the skies opened up and he saw God’s Spirit—it looked like a dove—descending and landing on him. And along with the Spirit, a voice: “This is my Son, chosen and marked by my love, delight of my life.”  (The Message)

I approach the font, touch the water, and remember —

  • I am cleansed.
  • I am filled.
  • I am claimed.
  • God is pleased.
  • I Am Cleansed
    • My sins are forgiven.
    • My mistakes are no longer held against me
    • My faults do not define me
    • My bad choices do not determine who I will become
  • I Am Filled
    • The Holy Spirit cleanses me
    • The Holy Spirit empowers me to live a life patterned after Christ
    • The Holy Spirit has imparted to me the gifts of Christ’s peace, kindness, and joy
  • I Am Claimed
    • God claims me as part of the Body of Christ
    • I am a member of God’s tribe
    • In this extended family, I have brothers and sisters from every race, ethnicity, class, and ability
  • God Is Pleased
    • God is proud of me
    • God welcomes my attempts to serve
    • My efforts are acceptable to God

