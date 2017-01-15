Methodist Doctrine, Spirit, Discipline | Baptism of the Lord Sunday: Affirmations

Original Posting At http://formandpower.blogspot.com/2017/01/baptism-of-lord-sunday-affirmations.html
Based on Matthew 3:16, 17 — The moment Jesus came up out of the baptismal waters, the skies opened up and he saw God’s Spirit—it looked like a dove—descending and landing on him. And along with the Spirit, a voice: “This is my Son, chosen and marked by my love, delight of my life.” (The Message)
I approach the font, touch the water, and remember —
- I am cleansed.
- I am filled.
- I am claimed.
- God is pleased.
- I Am Cleansed
- My sins are forgiven.
- My mistakes are no longer held against me
- My faults do not define me
- My bad choices do not determine who I will become
- I Am Filled
- The Holy Spirit cleanses me
- The Holy Spirit empowers me to live a life patterned after Christ
- The Holy Spirit has imparted to me the gifts of Christ’s peace, kindness, and joy
- I Am Claimed
- God claims me as part of the Body of Christ
- I am a member of God’s tribe
- In this extended family, I have brothers and sisters from every race, ethnicity, class, and ability
- God Is Pleased
- God is proud of me
- God welcomes my attempts to serve
- My efforts are acceptable to God
