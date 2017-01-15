Methodist Doctrine, Spirit, Discipline | Baptism of the Lord Sunday: Affirmations

Original Posting At http://formandpower.blogspot.com/2017/01/baptism-of-lord-sunday-affirmations.html



Based on Matthew 3:16, 17 — The moment Jesus came up out of the baptismal waters, the skies opened up and he saw God’s Spirit—it looked like a dove—descending and landing on him. And along with the Spirit, a voice: “This is my Son, chosen and marked by my love, delight of my life.” (The Message)

I approach the font, touch the water, and remember —

I am cleansed.

I am filled.

I am claimed.

God is pleased.

I Am Cleansed

My sins are forgiven.



My mistakes are no longer held against me



My faults do not define me



My bad choices do not determine who I will become

I Am Filled

The Holy Spirit cleanses me



The Holy Spirit empowers me to live a life patterned after Christ



The Holy Spirit has imparted to me the gifts of Christ’s peace, kindness, and joy

I Am Claimed

God claims me as part of the Body of Christ



I am a member of God’s tribe



In this extended family, I have brothers and sisters from every race, ethnicity, class, and ability