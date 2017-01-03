In The Neighborhood of Holy | Another Year Is Here

Original Posting At http://neighborhoodofholy.com/another-year-is-here/



Happy New Year! I pray your holidays were enjoyable and meaningful. Here we are again, at the beginning of a new year with all of its possibilities, hopes, and potential. What are you most excited about as you enter this new year? When your birthday is on the 2nd day of the year, like mine, a new year also means another year older. Here’s what I’m thinking about when I think about 2017…

I’m excited. Age is a relative thing. I turned 38 years old yesterday. To some, that is sooo old and for others, what they wouldn’t give to be 38 again. A new year is not about turning a year older, it’s about what’s next, and for that, I’m excited.

I don’t really have any idea of the opportunities this new year will bring but I’m excited to find out and pursue them. I’m excited to start something, try new things, pray more, write more, risk more. I’ve got so many thoughts and ideas dancing around in my head it’s hard for me to keep them all in rhythm.

So, for 2017, I’m going to focus on listening. For the past couple of years I’ve picked a word to focus on throughout the new year. For this new year, my word is LISTEN. I have so many things I want to do and so many good ideas (at least I think so) in my head that it seems the only wise thing to do is to stop and LISTEN.

I don’t just mean “listen” in general, I mean very specifically to LISTEN to the One who has THE plan. And so, despite all of my great ideas (at least I think so), I’m going to LISTEN for God’s voice to lead me into whatever this year might hold. And for that, I’m especially excited.