This Day With God | An Instant Lift Higher

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/01/03/an-instant-lift-higher/



For God so loved the world that he gave His one and only son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. – John 3:16

As shared in the post “The Loving Father”, David was in distress but appealed to the quality of God’s character known as love. The Father gives guidance, instruction, and security. The only requirement from us to receive an instant lift higher today by accepting His gift of love.

Our mood can be instantly lifted by the positive affirmation God gives us through the gift of His Son who was sacrificed for us on the Cross. No matter what has happened in the past, the downward trend can be reversed because the Cross is a big plus. Receive this gift from God and be lifted higher today as you listen to this song of praise: At the Cross – Chris Tomlin.

