Sunday's Child | Always green, a Reflection on Psalm 92:1-4, 12-15

How often does a typical Christian offer thanks and recognition to the Lord–every day or twice a day or at meals or not on some predetermined schedule?

Why do we give thanks? Do we, like the psalmist here, get something good out of praising the Lord? Do we notice what God has done? Does our joy about what God has done impel us to praise?

Look at verses 12-15. The metaphor of crops is used to describe the righteous. As visible as trees, they stand and flourish. Even in old age, they continue to produce fruit. Like old trees, old worshipers continue to be growing and productive. These righteous people don’t plant themselves.