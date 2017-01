Original Posting At http://mantuan.blogspot.com/2017/01/a-prayer-for-january-10-2017.html



Loving God, you point us towards a hope-filled future. You tell us your plans for us are for good. Help us to live good, hope-filled, and yes, self-controlled, lives in the present age. May the lives we lead be worthy of being called Christ-like. Amen.





Jeremiah 29:11

Titus 2:12