SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | A LIFE OF LOVE

People don’t come to faith in Christ because of our superior theological arguments. They come to faith in Christ because somebody cares about them. They think, “Okay, it’s great to have money and a nice car and a house at the lake, but what I really want is to know that somebody notices, somebody cares. We have a deep need for unconditional love. We need to know our lives have meaning and purpose. We need grace. We need to feel there’s a chance for a new beginning and a fresh start. We need to feel we’re not alone. And we need to feel that in the darkest moments of our lives, there’s always hope.



God is love. We are meant to live a life of love, to love God with all our heart and to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. And that love isn’t a warm mushy feeling. It’s an action, a way of putting the needs of another before myself. It’s being concerned, wanting to bless and build up and encourage somebody else. It’s thinking of what’s best for you before I think of what’s best for me.



When Christians actually live that way instead of judging and pointing our fingers, the hardest of hearts become responsive and the world is changed.



— Adam Hamilton, quoted in The Wesleyan Way: A Faith That Matters by Scott J. Jones

