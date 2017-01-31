Defining Grace | 31: Team Sermon Preparation – An Interview with Rev. Jorge Acevedo – Art of the Sermon

Original Posting At http://www.defininggrace.com/aots/031/
Guest: Rev. Jorge Acevedo – Lead Pastor, Grace Church (Cape Coral, FL)
General Topic: Team Sermon Preparation
Introduction to Jorge Acevedo (0:45)
Live preaching across multi-site campuses (3:51)
Advantages to team sermon preparation (6:41)
Size of the team (12:09)
Planning the preaching calendar (15:10)
Planning individual sermons (24:06)
Team sermon prep for solo pastors (33:39)
Recommended Resources (37:47)
Connecting with Jorge (39:17)
