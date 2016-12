Keeping the Rumor of God Alive | WRONG WAY ON THE PARKWAY

When our calendars reset to triple zero this weekend, we can, relying on the strength and grace of God, resolve to restore our less-than-perfect relationships with our spouses, partners, parents, children, siblings, etc.And we can resolve to be more intentional about eating healthier, or exercising more, or drinking less.And we can resolve to get off the parkway and onto our knees as we surrender our keys and our lives to God, through any number of spiritual disciplines.