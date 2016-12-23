This Day With God | Wish List For Christmas

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2016/12/23/wish-list-for-christmas/
Here is a poem inspired from a sermon at the place I attend worship. Have a wonderful weekend and I hope you get everything your wish list. Have a Merry Christmas!
I wish I had answers
to all my questions;
knowing what to do
or getting suggestions.
I wish I knew without a doubt
that things would get better;
for answers to come
and my faith not in a fetter.
I wish I knew God’s
favor was on me;
to overcome tough times
to be the best I can be.
I wish I had something
to always celebrate;
looking forward
to all that is great.
I wish I had someone
to come to my rescue
Wait … I do in Jesus
the ONE I can look to.
The ONE who provides
a never ending peace
and a gift of joyfulness
that will daily increase.
Poem by Mark Shields – © 12-22-2016
Inspired by sermon of Steve Ramsdell, 12-11-2016
