the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

This Day With God | Wish List For Christmas

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2016/12/23/wish-list-for-christmas/


Here is a poem inspired from a sermon at the place I attend worship. Have a wonderful weekend and I hope you get everything your wish list. Have a Merry Christmas!

Step Ahead

I wish I had answers
to all my questions;
knowing what to do
or getting suggestions.

I wish I knew without a doubt
that things would get better;
for answers to come
and my faith not in a fetter.

I wish I knew God’s
favor was on me;
to overcome tough times
to be the best I can be.

I wish I had something
to always celebrate;
looking forward
to all that is great.

I wish I had someone
to come to my rescue
Wait … I do in Jesus
the ONE I can look to.

The ONE who provides
a never ending peace
and a gift of joyfulness
that will daily increase.

Poem by Mark Shields – © 12-22-2016
Inspired by sermon of Steve Ramsdell, 12-11-2016
Church Sermons
Image Source

View original post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (615) 673-4236
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service