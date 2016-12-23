This Day With God | Wish List For Christmas

Step Ahead

I wish I had answers

to all my questions;

knowing what to do

or getting suggestions.

I wish I knew without a doubt

that things would get better;

for answers to come

and my faith not in a fetter.

I wish I knew God’s

favor was on me;

to overcome tough times

to be the best I can be.

I wish I had something

to always celebrate;

looking forward

to all that is great.

I wish I had someone

to come to my rescue

Wait … I do in Jesus

the ONE I can look to.

The ONE who provides

a never ending peace

and a gift of joyfulness

that will daily increase.

Poem by Mark Shields – © 12-22-2016

Inspired by sermon of Steve Ramsdell, 12-11-2016

Church Sermons

Image Source